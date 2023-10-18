Vivriti plans new funds after raising $200 mn for private credit play

Premium Soumendra Ghosh, CIO, Vivriti

Debt-focused financier Vivriti Asset Management, part of Chennai-based Viviriti Group, has marked a funding milestone for three funds bundled under its diversified bond fund strategy. The performing credit-focused asset manager has closed the fundraising for three of its alternative investment funds (AIFs) by raising a cumulative $200 million (Rs 1,665 crore). ......