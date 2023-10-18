facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Vivriti plans new funds after raising $200 mn for private credit play

Vivriti plans new funds after raising $200 mn for private credit play

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 18 Oct 2023
Premium
Vivriti plans new funds after raising $200 mn for private credit play
Soumendra Ghosh, CIO, Vivriti

Debt-focused financier Vivriti Asset Management, part of Chennai-based Viviriti Group, has marked a funding milestone for three funds bundled under its diversified bond fund strategy.  The performing credit-focused asset manager has closed the fundraising for three of its alternative investment funds (AIFs) by raising a cumulative $200 million (Rs 1,665 crore). ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Vivriti plans new funds after raising $200 mn for private credit play

Finance

Vivriti plans new funds after raising $200 mn for private credit play

Pro
Exclusive: Asian secondaries, others eye portfolio-level buyout in India growth fund

Finance

Exclusive: Asian secondaries, others eye portfolio-level buyout in India growth fund

Climate tech startups get growing share of muted global venture capital: PwC

Finance

Climate tech startups get growing share of muted global venture capital: PwC

Avendus to offer I-bank services from Singapore to tap into SE Asia's tech boom

Finance

Avendus to offer I-bank services from Singapore to tap into SE Asia's tech boom

Premium
Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office-backed lender a step closer for a public float

Finance

Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office-backed lender a step closer for a public float

Goldman Sachs' Q3 profit falls but losses capped due to nascent recovery

Finance

Goldman Sachs' Q3 profit falls but losses capped due to nascent recovery

Advertisement