Virtual reality firm SmartVizX raises funding from World V, YourNest, others

Virtual reality (VR) startup SmartVizX has secured $2 million (around Rs 16 crore) as a part of its Series A funding round from World V, YourNest Venture Capital, Auxano Capital and She Capital.

The fresh capital will be deployed for geographical expansion and to scale up its metaverse platform Trezi.

Trezi operates on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and allows its clients to upload architectural models for viewing, editing and remote collaboration in real-time. Its portfolio companies include Schneider Electric, GMR, NCRTC, Saint Gobain, Orient Bell, The White Teak Company and Blue Star, among others.

This is the third time SmartVizX is raising capital. In 2016, the company raised $500,000 in a seed round led by India Angel Network (IAN) and Stanford Angels. Eventually in 2018, the Noida-based startup raised $1.4 million in a Pre-Series A round led by YourNest and IAN Fund.

It also raised Pre Series A extension round which was a priced round, of $858,279 in 2020 which was led by Rockstud, YourNest and IAN Fund.

SmartVizX was co-founded by Gautam Tewari and Tithi Tewari in 2015. It builds technology solutions using VR to help influence decision-making for real estate and other industries.

“The offering by Trezi is simple, making it valuable. The product can immediately demonstrate how future would look like on a decision taken today with regards to your building at large and interiors of your taste. The way this is done is not just in the form of 2D or 3D images or videos but with an immersive environment where one can virtually walk and take a tour.” said Shailesh Churiwala, partner, World V.

Established in 2011, YourNest is a technology-focused Pre-Series A fund house which invests in deeptech and IP-led product development in enterprise-driven startups like IoT, AI/ML, robotics, cloud and automation.

