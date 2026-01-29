Vimag Labs, OneARVO, Sanyark Space snag early-stage funds

OneARVO founders (L to R) Duke Banerjee and Sumit Goswami

Vimag Labs, a developer of electric motor and power electronics solutions, has raised $5 million (around Rs 46 crore) in Series A funding round led by Accel.

Chakra Growth Fund and Thinkuvate also participated in the round.

The Bengaluru-based company, founded by Manish Seth and Piyush Desai, develops advanced electric motor and power electronics solutions for electrified transportation, industrial, defense, and energy systems. Its patented Virtual Magnet Synchronous motor technology provides better performance, supply chain resilience, and cost structure compared to conventional alternatives.

It will use the capital to accelerate commercialisation of its Virtual Magnet Synchronous motor platform, expand engineering and manufacturing capabilities, and drive go-to-market execution across automotive, defense, and industrial sectors.

OneARVO

OneARVO, a deep tech startup that uses AI and blockchain to allow brands to secure product authenticity and combat counterfeiting, has secured Rs 1.23 crore ($130,000) in a pre-seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The New Delhi-based startup plans to use the funds for adding to the technology team, building an AI lab for datasets, and go-to market implementation.

Founded in 2023 by Sumit Goswami and Duke Banerjee, OneARVO operates as a supply chain integrity solutions provider, helping brands protect, track, and authenticate their products across the supply chain by combining AI, blockchain, and smart product identification technologies.

AUM Ventures, an early‑stage venture capital fund that is backing Indian entrepreneurs building core IP‑led deeptech and technology‑enabled companies, has invested in Sanyark Space as a part of its pre-seed round.

Sanyark Space is a deeptech space company founded by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists Raghava Kundrapu and Akhileshwar Reddy Peseke.

It is developing the country's first multi‑mission Navigation‑Communication (NAV‑COM) satellite constellation. It is involved in the development of an indigenous, high‑precision positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) system integrated with secure communications.

The company plans to use the capital to accelerate constellation design, satellite payload development, and early customer engagements across defence, infrastructure, and industrial applications.



