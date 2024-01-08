Vietnamese fibreboard producer Kim Tin set to get offshore investor

Premium
KES Group Corporation, the largest Vietnamese producer of engineered wood panels and part of Kim Tin Group, is close to raising a new round of funding from an offshore investor. The company, which focuses on medium-density fibreboard (MDF) and high-density fibreboard products for the construction and interior industry, is set to ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.