Vidyut, HiWiPay, Ritualistic, Pickkup, Astrogate Labs, Earthful net early-stage cheques

Xitij Kothi (L) and Gaurav Srivastava, co-founders, Vidyut

Electric vehicle startup Vidyut, payments platform HiWiPay, home decor startup Ritualistic, EV-based logistics firm Pickkup, spacetech firm Astrogate Labs and nutrition brand Earthful have secured early-stage funding from a variety of investors, the companies said.

Vidyut has raised $2.5 million (Rs 21.7 crore) in funding from fintech investor Flourish Ventures, as it seeks to expand its battery-as-a-service offerings in both passenger and commercial electric vehicle segments.

Last year, the Bengaluru-based startup, which is a full-stack EV ecosystem platform offering services, including battery health analysis and subscription financing solutions, had raised $10 million in a Series A investment round led by 3one4 Capital.

Till date, it has raised over $16.5 million from 3one4 Capital, Credit Saison, Flourish Ventures, Zephyr Peacock, Lighthouse Canton and other investors, the startup said in a statement.

Vidyut was founded in 2021 by former Swiggy and Bounce executives Xitij Kothi and Gaurav Srivastava. It provides full-stack solutions, including financing, insurance, maintenance, resale and lifecycle management services.

Cross-border payments platform HiWiPay has secured $2 million in a seed round of funding led by early-stage investor Unicorn India Ventures.

The company, a payments platform for international remittances for students, parents, and businesses, said the round saw participation from Jupiter Metaverse and several other angel investors.

"Funds raised will be used to expand and enhance the trade remittance business, as well as to scale up operations in the education remittances sector," the Mumbai-based startup said.

HiWiPay was founded by former NTT Data India chief executive officer Dewang Neralla, Geeta Chauhan and Ujwal Tamminedi.

Home decor brand Ritualistic has raised $1 million in a mix of secondary and primary funding from Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj, co-founders of feminine hygiene brand Sirona.

The startup, a maker of handcrafted wall plates and culturally inspired designs, said the funds will be used towards the expansion of product lines, to improve online and offline distribution channels, and to double down on marketing efforts. It also plans to collaborate with temples, museums, and cultural organizations.

Ritualistic was founded by the husband-wife duo of Shashank Jain and Neha Jain.

Logistic startup Pickkup has raised $500,000 in its seed funding round, which was led by angel network We Founder Circle (WFC). The round also saw participation from angel investors from India, Australia, and the US.

A provider of mid-mile and last-mile logistics solutions using the light commercial vehicle (LCV) delivery segment, Pickkup said it will use the funds to expand its electric fleet, enhance its team, and invest in advanced technology to improve logistics efficiency.

The Chandigarh-based startup was founded by Ankush Sharma, Chandra Shekhar, and Upma Sharma.

Space-tech startup Astrogate Labs has secured $1.3 million in pre-Series A funding led by asset manager Piper Serica Angel Fund.

Astrogate said it will use the capital to develop its laser communication terminals for space and additional use-cases in terrestrial and airborne applications. It will also scale operations and strengthen partnerships with space agencies and defence organizations.

The Bengaluru-based satellite communications startup was founded by Nitish Singh, Yogeshwaran J, and Subhajit Chakraborty. It is backed by Speciale Invest, SatSure and Anicut Capital.

Nutrition brand Earthful has raised Rs 5 crore in a funding round led by Srinivasan Namala, former chief executive officer of Porus Labs.

The company, which makes plant-based nutritional supplements, said OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal will also be participating in the round. So far, Earthful has raised over $1 million in funding.

Founded in 2020 by Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur alumni and sisters Veda Gogineni and Sai Sudha G, it provides multivitamins to fill daily nutrition needs and natural multivitamins specifically for menopausal women. It also has a range of other products such as plant-based proteins and "natural" chocolate milk mix powder for children.

The Mumbai-based gaming studio has raised $1.2 million in a funding round led by Eximius Ventures and Kalaari Capital, along with prominent angel investors from the entertainment and gaming community.

The investment will fuel Triple Tap’s mission to build a portfolio of innovative mobile games in the ‘relax and unwind’ category, tailored to a global audience, it said. The company will also utilise the proceeds to successfully launch and scale games in the US and Europe.

Triple Tap Games was founded by CEO Karan Khairajani in 2024.

The fintech innovator, which connects global capital markets with students from emerging economies, has secured $2.25 million in pre-Series A funding led by FlatIronX, a New York-based early-stage venture capital firm investing in fintech solutions.

Additional investors include Seedstars International Ventures (SIV)—backed by IFC, Visa Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, and Symbiotics—as well as Ahimsa Capital, Bhavesh Gupta, former Paytm president and chief operating officer, Ashneer Grover, former BharatPe managing director, Play Holdings, and Silver Ridge Accelerator

With this fresh capital, Lorien Finance will expand its reach to tier II and tier III cities in India, where access to financing remains limited. The company will also strengthen its AI-driven risk assessment technology, enabling faster underwriting decisions and more personalized financing solutions for students and lenders.

