Veteran investment banker joins Investec India in non-executive role

Veteran investment banker Ravi Kapoor, who heads Ravi Kapoor’s Strategic Advisory & Capital Solutions Partners Pvt. Ltd. (SACS Partners), has joined Investec Capital Services (India) Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of the global wealth management firm Investec Group.

Kapoor, who has had prior investment banking experience in ICICI, Merrill Lynch and was a former Head of Banking, Capital Markets & Advisory (BCMA) at Citigroup India and South Asia, will assume a non-executive role as vice chairman of investment banking at Investec India, said a company statement.

With this addition, Investec Capital Services will collaborate with the firm for its advisory business for mergers and acquisitions, private capital and secondary market block transactions.

Kapoor, the veteran investment banker who founded the firm in 2023, has executed over 600 deals across capital markets and M&A worth over $500 billion in India, the company statement said.

“This collaboration will help leverage my extensive investment banking experience and Investec’s local investment banking platform together with its global network,” Kapoor was quoted as saying.

“By combining Investec’s origination capabilities, sector expertise, product capabilities and international reach with Ravi Kapoor’s long-standing relationships, Investec India aims to deliver holistic advice and impactful solutions to its clients,” Rambhushan Kanumuri, wholetime director at Investec India, said.

Investec India, which started operations in 2011, has closed 51 advisory and capital market transactions aggregating $13 billion in 2025, as per the company statement.

