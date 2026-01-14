Vertex Ventures leads Wint Wealth’s Series B funding

(Photo by Ravi Roshan: from Pexels)

Online bond platform Wint Wealth has raised Rs 250 crore (around $27.7 million) in its Series B funding round led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, as the firm looks to expand retail participation in India’s corporate bond market and strengthen its non-banking finance company (NBFC) operations.

Existing investors, including 3one4 Capital, 8 Roads Ventures, Arkham Ventures and Rainmatter, also participated in the round.

Wint Wealth plans to use the fresh capital to broaden its corporate bond offerings, scale up investor education initiatives and expand its technology and operational footprint to reach a wider retail audience. It plans to use part of the proceeds to capitalise its NBFC arm, which currently has assets under management (AUM) of about Rs 200 crore.

The company said improving regulatory clarity from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has created a more supportive environment for retail participation in fixed income products, positioning its bond platform for further growth. The NBFC arm is expected to play a supporting role in accelerating this expansion.

Ajinkya Kulkarni, co-founder and chief executive officer of Wint Wealth, said corporate bonds are emerging as a key asset class for retail investors. He added that the platform has facilitated over Rs 8,000 crore in investments and onboarded more than three lakh investors to date.