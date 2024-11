Verlinvest-backed Blue Tokai acquires bubble tea chain

Premium (From left) Blue Tokai founders Shivam Shahi, Namrata Asthana and Matt Chitharanjan

Blue Tokai Coffee Roaster has acquired a beverage company that sells bubble tea, two people aware of the development told VCCircle, as the homegrown specialty coffee brand seeks to expand its offerings. The development comes less than two months after Blue Tokai raised $35 million (about Rs 293 crore) in a ......