Verlinvest, Sequoia Capital, others invest in pet care firm Heads Up For Tails

Pet care company Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) has raised Rs 277 crore ($37 million) in a Series A funding round led by Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India, along with participations from Amitell Capital and existing investor W&C PetTech.

The fresh funds will be used to increase distribution footprint across India, product development and manufacturing.

Founded by Rashi Sanon in 2008, Heads Up for Tails has introduced over 100 products in the category. The company offers products ranging from human-grade, preservative-free treats to novelty items like orthopedic beds and organic supplements.

HUFT is looking to expand its portfolio of 10 exclusive international brands such as Pet head, Isle of Dog and Wild Earth that which currently sells in the country.

The company added that its revenue grew by 80%.

“We aim to create products and educational material for all the needs of pets at every stage of their life,” Heads Up for Tails, founder, Rashi Sanon, said.

The company employs 350 staff across teams like marketing, product, brand, tech and manufacturing. It aims to increase its employee count to 450 by the end of 2021.

“India’s pet care market is valued at about $600 million, growing at 20%+ CAGR and is likely to expand multifold over the next decade. In addition to increasing pet ownership and pet spends, this market will grow as a supply for quality products gets unlocked,” Sakshi Chopra, managing director at Sequoia India, said.