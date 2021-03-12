Verlinvest leads Series A funding in personal care brand Juicy Chemistry

Juicy Chemistry, an organic personal care brand, said it has raised $6.3 million (Rs 45.7 crore) as part of its Series A funding round.

The funding was led by Belgium-based Verlinvest, the company said in a statement.

Pritesh Asher, co-founder and CEO of Juicy Chemistry, said the funding will help the company boost its e-commerce platform and omnichannel distribution.

The fresh capital will also allow the firm to expand in new and existing geographies, hire talent and strengthen the brand, added Asher.

Mid-market investment bank Veda Corp acted as the financial adviser to the company on the transaction.

Juicy Chemistry was set up by Pritish Asher and Megha Asher in 2014. The Coimbatore-based company says it offers products across face, body and hair care segments. It expects to see a 300% jump in revenues for this fiscal year ending 31 March.

Prior to this funding, the company had raised $650,000 in an angel funding round from Amit Nanavati last year.

Verlinvest, backed by the family that controls beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev, has an evergreen holding structure.

The firm has invested in brands such as Byju's, Purplle, Veeba, Wakefit, Epigamia, and Sula Vineyards.

In an interaction with VCCircle last month, executive director Arjun Anand said that the firm is keen to expand its India portfolio by investing more in consumer brands and adding newer categories.