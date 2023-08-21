Veranda Learning kicks off fundraising talks, appoints bankers

Premium Suresh Kalpathi, chairman and executive director, Veranda Learning

Education-focused Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd has appointed two merchant bankers to initiate a fundraising process as it plans for mergers and acquisitions and business growth in the year ahead, three people aware of the development told VCCircle. The company, the edtech venture of Chennai-based business family Kalpathi Group, is looking to ......