Venture Catalysts presents the Super Angels Summit, world’s first and largest Angel Investors summit

Venture Catalysts, India’s first and largest early-stage investment firm, today announced the launch of the Super Angels Summit, a power-packed, two-day global summit designed exclusively for aspiring and active angel investors from across the world. Scheduled for 15 and 16 December 2023, the event will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi. The Super Angels Summit is happening under the Patronage of Government of Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Bringing together a global platform that catalyses the growth of angel investors, fosters innovation, and boosts economies worldwide, the Super Angel Summit aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, create a hub for innovative ideas, technologies and solutions; bolster promising startups, and promote cross-border collaboration. A unique opportunity for exponential growth, the summit will showcase 60+ global speakers, 300+ ecosystem enablers and investor communities, 400+ curated startups, 1000+ global investors, 300+ CXOs and global government officials, and an exciting funding opportunity worth $100 million+ for entrepreneurs and startups from over 100 countries around the globe.

Curated by Ravi K Ranjan, a veteran of the venture capital industry and Chief of Events & Partnership at VCats ++, the summit will host several agendas spread across 15 and 16 December, including keynote sessions, panel discussions, coffee couch conversations, multi-format startup pitching, masterclasses, gala dinners and after parties. The Super Angels Summit will also host a Grand Business Expo, enabling businesses to showcase their offerings, while allowing all stakeholders to take advantage of exclusive networking opportunities.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and President, Venture Catalysts++, “I believe in the boundless potential of entrepreneurship to drive positive change. As a visionary in this area, my mission is to ignite sparks of innovation and fuel the fires of success in every entrepreneur. Bringing SuperAngels Summit 2023 to Abu Dhabi gives us a tremendous opportunity to engage, explore, and further empower the startup ecosystem in the MENA region,”

“SuperAngels Summit is a powerful platform for investors who are also visionary catalysts to help fresh entrepreneurs realise their potential. We are really excited to bring this summit to Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, the fastest-growing startup ecosystem in the MENA. Here innovative ideas can outperform success. A wide variety of exciting opportunities is waiting to take off in this veritable crucible of opportunity. Being a member of this Summit is to immerse oneself in the essence of modern enterprise, where those with a skill-based pioneering spirit are called to innovation. Together, we can create the irrevocable future of business and investment, setting out on a journey where amazing opportunities abound, and new horizons open up,” says Ravi K Ranjan, Founder, SuperAngels Summit.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Part of ADNEC Group said, “SuperAngels Summit is a revolution in angel investing, setting the stage for investors to connect, collaborate and catalyse groundbreaking opportunities. It’s a conference like none other. It is a reflection of the transformational impact that angel investors have on the world of Startups. In the world of angel investing, we are the architects of innovation, the nurturers of dreams and a bridge between visionary entrepreneurs and transformative opportunities.”

“In the SuperAngels Summit, investors become visionaries, startups find their way," said Masaood Al Masaood, Chairman of the Board, Emirates Angels, “This summit will offer a unique platform where seasoned investors, aspiring angels, and innovative startups converge. It’s an opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, gain insights from expert panels and witness the birth of the next big innovations. The Summit will inspire, educate, and focus on the future of angel investing ensuring that attendees stay at the forefront of the industry trends. This Summit will surely be a win for you and your journey as an entrepreneur.”

The Super Angels Summit also includes a one-day, invite-only offsite and networking event for VVIPs and Super Angels Golden Pass holders on 14 December 2023. The event includes exceptional experiences such as golfing, desert safari, entertainment, and an exclusive networking dinner.

About Venture Catalysts

Venture Catalysts is India’s first integrated incubator. It typically invests $250K – $2 Mn in early stage start-ups with a potential to create enduring value for over a long period of time. Founded in 2016 by Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Anuj Golecha, Anil Jain and Gaurav Jain, Venture Catalysts has invested in over 300+ startups since inception. The cumulative valuation of the startups invested by Venture Catalysts is $10 Bn+. Venture Catalysts has its presence across 55 cities in 9 countries and is one of the most active early stage investor globally.

