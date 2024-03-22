Venture Catalysts' accelerator platform 9Unicorns sees exit at partner level

Premium
Startup accelerator platform 9Unicorns, which was set up by incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts, has witnessed the exit of one of its partners from its $100 million venture capital fund, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. 9Unicorns, which is an investor in logistics unicorn Shiprocket, electric cab operator BluSmart, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.