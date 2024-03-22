facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Venture Catalysts' accelerator platform 9Unicorns sees exit at partner level

Venture Catalysts' accelerator platform 9Unicorns sees exit at partner level

By Aman Rawat

  • 22 Mar 2024
Premium
Venture Catalysts' accelerator platform 9Unicorns sees exit at partner level
Soham Avlani

Startup accelerator platform 9Unicorns, which was set up by incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts, has witnessed the exit of one of its partners from its $100 million venture capital fund, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. 9Unicorns, which is an investor in logistics unicorn Shiprocket, electric cab operator BluSmart, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Venture Catalysts' accelerator platform 9Unicorns sees exit at partner level

People

Venture Catalysts' accelerator platform 9Unicorns sees exit at partner level

Premium
Nexus Venture Partners managing director Verma stepping down

People

Nexus Venture Partners managing director Verma stepping down

Argus Partners elevates three lawyers to equity partnership

People

Argus Partners elevates three lawyers to equity partnership

Third Wave Coffee onboards former Devyani CEO after co-founder steps down

People

Third Wave Coffee onboards former Devyani CEO after co-founder steps down

Apax Partners ropes in former Warburg, JP Morgan exec as India chairman

Finance

Apax Partners ropes in former Warburg, JP Morgan exec as India chairman

CDPQ onboards former Deloitte exec as country chair for India operations

People

CDPQ onboards former Deloitte exec as country chair for India operations

Advertisement