Venture Catalysts, Beardo founders, others invest in The Healthy Company

The Healthy Company, which provides superfoods and other fitness products, said on Monday it has raised $350,000 (Rs 2.55 crore) from a clutch of investors including startup incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts.

9Unicorns, the accelerator fund of Venture Catalysts, and Kushal Bhagia, part of seed investment and acceleration platform First Cheque, also contributed capital as part of this round, said The Healthy Company in a statement.

Others who pooled in money include Beardo founders, Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah; early-stage venture capital fund Udtara Ventures; and individual investors Amit Waiker and Vaibhav Karnavat, it added.

The Beardo founders have been quite active in making startup bets after Marico took over the male grooming startup last month.

The Health Company, run by Alnourish Healthy Foods Pvt Ltd, was founded in 2018 by Ackshay Jain and Devansh Jain Nawal. The startup says it leverages technology and bioscience to make health and fitness accessible.

It has been backed by Huddle, a sector-agnostic incubator.

Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, president and co-founder, Venture Catalysts, said that there is a growing demand for natural superfoods that can boost metabolism and promote weight loss as people move towards a healthier lifestyle.

The Healthy Company has managed to tap into this market, with its range of immunity-boosting and weight-loss products, he added.

Investments in nutrition and weight-loss startups have been gaining traction as health awareness rises.

Just last week, Habbit Health, a nutrition-tech company that applies modern science to help people lead a healthy lifestyle, raised a pre-seed funding round.

Last month, angel investment platform ah! Ventures invested in Ripsey, which says its nutrition-focussed service helps customers develop a sustainable and healthy eating lifestyle.

In June, Matrix Partners India led a $5 million Series A funding round in plant-based nutrition brand OZiva.

In April, Venture Catalysts also invested in Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt. Ltd, which markets and sells chewable dietary supplements under the Power Gummies brand name.

Power Gummies also raised funding from consumer-focussed DSG Consumer Partners, VCCircle reported in January.