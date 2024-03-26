Vechain India revolutionalising the world of farming industry

Vechain India is a revolutionary startup established in 2013. Its growth boosted tenfolds during the pandemic, when the farmers faced a setback Vechain India came to their rescue. It is lead by India’s youngest organic farmer Janardan Khorate. The company is in partnership with India’s first organic company a renowned name Ambrosia Organic Farm.

Vechain India has earned laurels and also received Startup Leader of the year award 2020. It is helping solve the problems of thousands of farmers by offering them updated technological support. It has uplifted the living conditions of the farmers by providing them modern technology & software and futuristic resolutions for their farming businesses. The startup is awe inspiring for farmers and has made their tedious tasks easy and smooth. They have provided them with Agro software which is a software for products with barcode tracking. This has boosted the confidence of the farmers while operating businesses and has made their cumbersome jobs hassle free.

Vechain India is a leading name in the field of organic farming. It is a subsidiary of Ambrosia Organic Farm which is the oldest organic company in India. It has tracked the data of farmers by partnering with Wiki Data Solutions Pvt. Ltd. It is providing efficient solutions for tracking farm produce and for authentication of organic and non-organic products. This would help the farmers track their chain of supply and amplify their businesses. It also organises training programs for farmers educating them about biotechnology and bio compost uses which simplify their farming experiences. These methods help in managing costs and earn more profits by protecting crops from widespread diseases and pests.

Bolstered by Ambrosia Organic Farm, Vechain India is attracting local and international brands to collaborate with. The two companies have together made a 100-crore brand valuation which is luring plethora of companies to form associations with them. The first use of Vechain India was for rice cakes authentication tracking by Ambrosia Organic Farm. Vechain India has astutely manoeuvred the requirements of the farmers and has lent a helping hand to flourish their businesses.

Vechain India started with mere 50,000 rs as initial investment which has over the years multiplied to 50 crores. The growth has been remarkable with their assiduous efforts they have comes a long way. Their inspiring journey is incredible and has attracted a lot of offers from international companies to acquire Vechain India at a valuation of 50 crores. This depicts its prosperous growth and probable global expansion. Vechain India has etched a name for itself in the global markets. The unwavering spirit, assured leadership and business acumen of Janaradan Khorate has led to the evolution of the farming industry.

