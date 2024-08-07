VDV Group taps institutional investor for Mumbai luxury housing project
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

VDV Group taps institutional investor for Mumbai luxury housing project

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 07 Aug 2024
Premium
VDV Group taps institutional investor for Mumbai luxury housing project
Credit: 123RF.com

Real estate company VDV Group has secured funding from an institutional investor to develop a luxury housing project in South Mumbai.  Mumbai-based VDV Group, which has developed hotels and office campuses, is building the 41-storey project called The Altitude in Tardeo, South Mumbai. The project will have 184 housing units.  The company ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Green energy O&M firm Renom gets $100 mn tag as it gets a buyer

Infrastructure

Green energy O&M firm Renom gets $100 mn tag as it gets a buyer

Premium
VDV Group taps institutional investor for Mumbai luxury housing project

Infrastructure

VDV Group taps institutional investor for Mumbai luxury housing project

Singapore's Keppel acquires office asset in Chennai from RMZ Corp-CPPIB JV

Infrastructure

Singapore's Keppel acquires office asset in Chennai from RMZ Corp-CPPIB JV

Consortium of new investors backs TPG-owned green player Fourth Partner Energy

Infrastructure

Consortium of new investors backs TPG-owned green player Fourth Partner Energy

Pro
ICICI Venture scraps commercial property development fund with private developer

Infrastructure

ICICI Venture scraps commercial property development fund with private developer

Ola Electric IPO fully subscribed on second day amid major decline in global equities

Finance

Ola Electric IPO fully subscribed on second day amid major decline in global equities

Advertisement