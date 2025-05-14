VC-backed Scimplify looks to raise more capital after netting Series B
  VC-backed Scimplify looks to raise more capital after netting Series B

VC-backed Scimplify looks to raise more capital after netting Series B

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 14 May 2025
Premium
VC-backed Scimplify looks to raise more capital after netting Series B
(From left) Scimplify founders Dheeraj Dhingra, Salil Srivastava and Sachin Santhosh

Scimplify, a specialty chemical manufacturing startup backed by venture capital firms Accel and Bertelsmann India Investments, is looking to raise fresh capital to fuel its inorganic growth plans after securing Series B financing two months ago, a person close to the development told VCCircle.  Bengaluru-based Scimplify, operated by Cocreate Global Technologies ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

