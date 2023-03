VC-backed pet-care brand Wiggles acquires peer to boost offerings

Wiggles.in, a direct-to-consumer pet-care brand, has acquired a pet grooming brand in an attempt to consolidate its foothold in the booming market. The company, which was founded in 2018 and raised $5.5 million in a pre-Series A round led by Anthill Ventures in October 2021, has taken over EM & EM ......