VC-backed Astrotalk doubles FY24 revenue, eyes repeat performance

Premium Puneet Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, Astrotalk

Astrotalk, backed by New York-based venture capital firm Left Lane Capital and domestic growth-stage investor Elev8 Venture Partners, is aiming to double its revenue in the current financial year ending March 2025, after a similar topline performace last fiscal, a top executive told VCCircle. The Delhi-based startup reported a 2.3x jump in ......