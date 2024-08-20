ValueQuest surpasses target corpus for maiden private equity fund
ValueQuest surpasses target corpus for maiden private equity fund

By Malvika Maloo

  • 20 Aug 2024
ValueQuest surpasses target corpus for maiden private equity fund
Pushkar Jauhari, managing director and head - private equity, ValueQuest

Public market investor ValueQuest, which forayed into private markets with the launch of its private equity fund last year, has secured fresh commitments for this vehicle, crossing its target corpus, it is learnt. ValueQuest, a backer of companies like Waaree Energies, Sabine Hospital and TBO Tek, has raised about Rs 1,300 crore ......

