ValueBridge buys Boon Capital to ramp up early-stage advisory business
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • ValueBridge buys Boon Capital to ramp up early-stage advisory business

ValueBridge buys Boon Capital to ramp up early-stage advisory business

By Roshan Abraham

  • 04 Mar 2025
ValueBridge buys Boon Capital to ramp up early-stage advisory business
Boon Capital founder Garima Seth

ValueBridge Capital, a subsidiary of Merisis Advisors, said Tuesday it has acquired investment banking firm Boon Capital to strengthen its early-stage venture fundraising advisory operations. 

The company didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal.  

The Bengaluru-based investment bank said the acquisition will bring on board Boon Capital founder and managing director Garima Seth along with her team.  

Advertisement

“With Merisis’ extensive network and resources, we are well-positioned to support startups not only in their early rounds but also as they scale,” Seth said in a statement. 

“I look forward to enabling seamless transitions into growth-stage funding through Merisis Advisors’ growth-stage advisory and Merisis Venture Partners Fund, which co-invests in proprietary early-stage opportunities,” she added.  

ValueBridge said Seth’s experience working with family offices will enhance Merisis Wealth’s offerings, including Merisis Multicap portfolio management services, alternative investment fund Merisis Opportunities Fund, and some exclusive private investment opportunities.  

Advertisement

ValueBridge advises startups on fundraising at their early stages, focusing only on pre-Series A and Series A fundraises from $3 million to $15 million. It has advised companies like DriveX, Kouzina, ClaimBuddy, Riskcovry, The Bread Company, BluSapphire, Moonshine and others.   

The parent firm Merisis Advisors comes in at Series B stage onwards. Merisis Group is a financial services company offering services such as investment banking, venture capital and wealth management.  

New Delhi-based Boon Capital was founded in 2021 and has helped raise funds for companies such as Rusk Media, The Healthy Billion, and Gynoveda, among others. 

Advertisement
Merisis Advisors

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
ICICI Venture to beef up debut VC fund's war chest, starts building portfolio

Finance

ICICI Venture to beef up debut VC fund's war chest, starts building portfolio

Premium
CityKart backer India SME Investments taps domestic LP for second fund

Finance

CityKart backer India SME Investments taps domestic LP for second fund

Premium
Nigerian VC firm Ventures Platform to get returning LP for new fund

Finance

Nigerian VC firm Ventures Platform to get returning LP for new fund

Saudi wealth fund PIF to anchor new Gulf-focused funds from Goldman Sachs

Finance

Saudi wealth fund PIF to anchor new Gulf-focused funds from Goldman Sachs

Enforcement Directorate says Paytm violated foreign exchange rules

Finance

Enforcement Directorate says Paytm violated foreign exchange rules

Premium
Tangibility key benefit of owning real assets for FOs: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Finance

Tangibility key benefit of owning real assets for FOs: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW