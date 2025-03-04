ValueBridge buys Boon Capital to ramp up early-stage advisory business

Boon Capital founder Garima Seth

ValueBridge Capital, a subsidiary of Merisis Advisors, said Tuesday it has acquired investment banking firm Boon Capital to strengthen its early-stage venture fundraising advisory operations.

The company didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal.

The Bengaluru-based investment bank said the acquisition will bring on board Boon Capital founder and managing director Garima Seth along with her team.

“With Merisis’ extensive network and resources, we are well-positioned to support startups not only in their early rounds but also as they scale,” Seth said in a statement.

“I look forward to enabling seamless transitions into growth-stage funding through Merisis Advisors’ growth-stage advisory and Merisis Venture Partners Fund, which co-invests in proprietary early-stage opportunities,” she added.

ValueBridge said Seth’s experience working with family offices will enhance Merisis Wealth’s offerings, including Merisis Multicap portfolio management services, alternative investment fund Merisis Opportunities Fund, and some exclusive private investment opportunities.

ValueBridge advises startups on fundraising at their early stages, focusing only on pre-Series A and Series A fundraises from $3 million to $15 million. It has advised companies like DriveX, Kouzina, ClaimBuddy, Riskcovry, The Bread Company, BluSapphire, Moonshine and others.

The parent firm Merisis Advisors comes in at Series B stage onwards. Merisis Group is a financial services company offering services such as investment banking, venture capital and wealth management.

New Delhi-based Boon Capital was founded in 2021 and has helped raise funds for companies such as Rusk Media, The Healthy Billion, and Gynoveda, among others.

