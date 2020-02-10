VCCircle
  1. Home
  2. Manufacturing
Manufacturing
By
Value lens: Why Nirma forked out so much for Emami cement arm soaked in red ink, debt
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Ahmedabad-based Nirma Group has agreed to buy Emami group’s east-based cement business at a price that values the loss-making...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS