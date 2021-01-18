Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Value Lens: Indigo Paints matches up to much bigger oligopolistic rivals
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

In the IPO that opens on Wednesday, Sequoia-backed Indigo Paints is valued on a par with much bigger rivals in the oligopolistic...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS