facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • US market rebound aids BlackRock's third quarter performance as investors return

US market rebound aids BlackRock's third quarter performance as investors return

By Reuters

  • 13 Oct 2023
US market rebound aids BlackRock's third quarter performance as investors return
Credit: Reuters

BlackRock handily beat third-quarter profit estimates on Friday but posted a sharp drop in net inflows, sending shares of the world's largest asset manager down 1% in premarket trade.

The company's adjusted profit of $10.91 per share breezed past analysts' estimates of $8.26, according to LSEG data, helped by strong investment advisory fees.

However, its net inflows for the quarter fell to $2.57 billion from $16.9 billion last year, reflecting $49 billion of net outflows from lower-fee institutional index equity strategies, including $19 billion from a single international client, the company said.

Advertisement

BlackRock ended the third quarter with $9.10 trillion in assets under management (AUM), up from $7.96 trillion a year earlier and lower than $9.4 trillion in the second quarter this year.

"For the first time in nearly two decades, clients are earning a real return in cash and can wait for more policy and market certainty before re-risking. This dynamic weighed on industry and BlackRock third quarter flows," CEO Larry Fink said in a statement.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve could soon be done with its monetary tightening has helped calm investor worries about a potential recession.

Advertisement

But the central bank has also indicated it would keep its benchmark interest rate higher for longer, keeping a lid on the positive sentiment.

Revenue at BlackRock rose nearly 5% to $4.52 billion from a year earlier, driven by organic growth and the impact of market movements over the past 12 months on average AUM and higher technology services revenue, it said.

The New York-based company's chief source of revenue is the management fees it earns as a percentage of the total AUM.

Advertisement
BlackRock

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

US market rebound aids BlackRock's third quarter performance as investors return

Finance

US market rebound aids BlackRock's third quarter performance as investors return

Pro
Mid-market PE firms OIJIF, Amicus may manage benchmark returns in exit move

Finance

Mid-market PE firms OIJIF, Amicus may manage benchmark returns in exit move

RBI imposes $600,000 penalty on Paytm Payments Bank

Finance

RBI imposes $600,000 penalty on Paytm Payments Bank

Premium
Bottomline: PE-backed KreditBee back in the black in FY23; eyes $1 bn AUM

Finance

Bottomline: PE-backed KreditBee back in the black in FY23; eyes $1 bn AUM

Premium
Inside peek at the investment strategy of Gulf VC Nuwa Capital

Finance

Inside peek at the investment strategy of Gulf VC Nuwa Capital

Singapore's RV Capital marks first close of maiden India private credit fund

Finance

Singapore's RV Capital marks first close of maiden India private credit fund

Advertisement