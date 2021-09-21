US-based telehealth firm NOCD raises $33 mn Series B funding led by F-Prime Capital

US-based NOCD Inc, a telehealth provider for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), has raised $33 million (Rs 242 crore) as part of its Series B funding round led by global venture firm F-Prime Capital.

Eight Roads Ventures India, Eight Roads Ventures Europe and Kaiser Permanente Ventures also participated in the round, said NOCD in a statement.

Eight Roads, with its global platform across Europe, India, China and Japan, and over 50 years of investment experience in healthcare and technology, will help NOCD to further support international customers.

Existing investors including 7wireVentures, Health Enterprise Partners, and Chicago Ventures also contributed to the round.

NOCD will use the funds to expand its community, reach people earlier in their treatment journey, and offer additional services to assist with their long-term health.

The company had raised $12 million in a Series A funding round in October last year led by Health Enterprise Partners.

Eight Roads has been investing in India since 2007. The venture capital firm, with assets under management of $1 billion, has over 40 active portfolio firms across healthcare, technology, consumer and financial services sectors in the country.

In India, it has backed companies such as PharmEasy, Laurus Labs, Icertis, Cipla Health, Shadowfax, Whatfix, and Northern Arc Capital.