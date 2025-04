Urban Company takes valuation knock ahead of IPO; Accel, Elevation, Bessemer set for windfall

Pro (From left) Urban Company founders Varun Khaitan, Raghav Chandra and Abhiraj Bhal

Urban Company, a tech-driven platform connecting consumers with home service providers which counts a bunch of venture capital firms on its cap table, has initiated its initial public offering (IPO) process that would see five of its backers take a partial exit as part of the offer for sale. The company ......