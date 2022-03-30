Upskilling firm Seekho secures $3 mn from Sequoia Surge, LetsVenture, others

Career development platform Seekho.ai on Wednesday said it has raised pre-Series A funding of $3 million (around Rs 23 crore) from the family office of JM Financial Group and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round also saw participation from LetsVenture, Trica, Super Morpheus, Yuj Ventures, and angel investors Varsha Rao and Amit Ranjan.

The upskilling firm, operated by Seekify Technologies Pvt Ltd, plans to use the fresh fundraise to grow its disruptive business model.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also aims to provide affordable career-related courses and workshops.

Seekho.ai claimed that is already touching a revenue run rate of $5 million (around Rs 38 crore) and expects to enable seven million users by 2023.

Founded in 2021, Seekho.ai is a career accelerator that offers live classes and claims to have engaged over 500,000 young professionals on the platform.

“Seekho believes that the higher education system doesn’t prepare you for the world of work. Between graduating and starting work, there is a sizeable gap- filled neither by the educational institutions nor the employers.

We are using technology to truly democratize job-led education - in an affordable, fun and gamified way," said Divya Jain, Co-Founder, Seekho.ai.