Upside AI, PazCare, Portl raise seed money; Superplum closes pre-Series A funding

Investment management startup Upside AI said it has raised $1.2 million (Rs 8.9 crore) in a seed funding round led by venture capital fund Endiya Partners.

The Mumbai-based company intends to use the funds to increase hiring in senior roles, it said.

“Over the next couple of years, we want to add 1,000 high net worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, and institutional clients and grow to Rs 1,000 crore assets under management (AUM). We believe the funding and guidance from Endiya and our esteemed angel investors will propel us towards this milestone,” Atanuu Agarrwal, cofounder, Upside AI, said.

The startup said that other investors in the round include veteran stock market investor Vijay Kedia; Ajay Nanavati, chairman of Quantum Advisors; and Gopichand Katragadda, CEO of Myelin Foundry.

Superplum

Agritech startup Superplum said it has completed its pre-Series A investment round, bringing its total fundraise to $6.8 million since its founding.

Superplum will use the funds to build farm infrastructure, augment its management team, and expand its distribution capabilities.

Founded in 2019, Superplum is backed by some of Silicon Valley’s most notable investors. Its clients include retail chains Spar, Metro, Reliance Retail, Starbazaar, and Future Consumer, among others.

PazCare

PazCare, an employee benefits and insurtech platform, has raised an undisclosed amount from marquee angel investors and entrepreneurs in a seed funding round.

The investors that participated in the round include BookMyShow’s founding team; Haresh Chawla, founding CEO of Network18 & Partner; Mohit Garg, co-founder of Oloid & Mindtickle; and Deepak Diwakar, co-founder of Mindtickle.

PazCare will use the funds raised to strengthen its insurance and technology infrastructure in a bid to build a stronger business and employee foundation while expanding its client base and partnership network.

Founded in 2020, PazCare counts firms like BookMyShow, Gomechanic, Goodera, Avail Finance, and Mindtickle amongst its customers.

Portl

Home fitness and wellness startup Portl said it has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round of funding from venture capital firm Kalaari Capital.

It will use the funds raised to grow its team across hardware, engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) domains and expand sales and marketing for its range of products in India, the company said.

Kalaari Capital is an early-stage, technology-focused venture capital firm based out of Bengaluru.