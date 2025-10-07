UPC Renewables-ACEN JV gets takeover interest from strategics, large PE funds
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • UPC Renewables-ACEN JV gets takeover interest from strategics, large PE funds

UPC Renewables-ACEN JV gets takeover interest from strategics, large PE funds

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 07 Oct 2025
Pro
UPC Renewables-ACEN JV gets takeover interest from strategics, large PE funds
Credit: 123RF.com

A clutch of strategic and financial investors are evaluating a potential majority stake acquisition in the joint venture between global green energy developer UPC Renewables and Philippines-based ACEN Corporation. The JV has already commissioned three solar power plants in its first phase. In the second phase, it is developing two major ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Della Resorts in talks to onboard new investors, weighs IPO

Infrastructure

Della Resorts in talks to onboard new investors, weighs IPO

Pro
Blackstone-backed Embassy Developments taps another alt investor for fresh capital

Infrastructure

Blackstone-backed Embassy Developments taps another alt investor for fresh capital

JSW One secures capital in extended round backed by SBI

Infrastructure

JSW One secures capital in extended round backed by SBI

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu to tap infra trusts to replicate New Delhi's success

Infrastructure

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu to tap infra trusts to replicate New Delhi's success

Sundaram Alternates exits second real estate credit fund with 17% IRR

Infrastructure

Sundaram Alternates exits second real estate credit fund with 17% IRR

Govt tells renewable energy agencies to cancel rushed solar tenders

Infrastructure

Govt tells renewable energy agencies to cancel rushed solar tenders

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW