Unveiling a Special Investment Corpus for the Hospitality Sector, with Restaurant Eve in Worli as Its First Beneficiary

Addishree- Founder- Entrepreneurship Drive

In a strategic move, a consortium of visionary investors from Entrepreneurship Drive, led by its founder Addishree, along with a syndicate of seasoned investors and Canadian collaborators, have unveiled an exclusive private investment corpus dedicated to the hospitality industry. The initiative begins with a robust investment of $9 million (INR 74 crores).

The driving force behind this distinctive endeavor is dynamic serial entrepreneur and investor Sumit Govind Sharma. Boasting over 25 years of experience across various industries in India and Dubai, Sumit has successfully launched several ventures, showcasing his expertise in marketing, sales, business development, strategic planning, and entrepreneurship. His latest hospitality venture includes four restaurants in Mumbai: the globally inspired Eve in Powai and Worli, Italian cuisine at Que Sera Sera in Andheri West, and the Indian Coastal Cuisine restaurant, TAT, in Vikhroli.

This investment corpus aims to redefine the narrative of hospitality and travel in India, initially focusing on revitalizing the Food and Beverage (F&B) sector, as well as travel and tourism—areas ripe for innovation and resurgence.

Advertisement

Eve: A Culinary Odyssey in Powai & Worli

'Eve,' the first beneficiary of this corpus, is a fine dining restaurant that has already made its mark in Powai and is now set to dazzle South Mumbai. Opening its doors in Worli on March 17, 'Eve' promises a gastronomic journey like no other, catering to the refined palate of discerning diners and epitomizing the essence of new beginnings. Eve launched successfully in Powai in September 2022 and currently boasts a monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of INR 1.8Cr.

ImmerShiva: Elevating Travel to an Art Form

Advertisement

In tandem with this culinary venture, the team is launching ImmerShiva, an immersive travel enterprise. ImmerShiva crafts immersive journeys into the heart of India, offering a window to its spiritual richness and vibrant culture. Its mission is to transform tourism into a journey of discovery, luxury, and sustainable exploration. ImmerShiva is dedicated to uncovering India's luxury, culture, and spirituality.

Addishree, Founder-Entrepreneurship Drive, stated, "In this corpus, we believe in a differentiated approach to investment and business building. Private equities are invested in larger businesses, and VCs are focused on technology. As the capital GDP is growing, Indian consumers are growing more on discretionary experiences. Our corpus brings in investor syndicates to work with the next-gen companies delivering this growing discerning Indian consumer segment with capital and mentoring support. Our investment thesis has a combination of fundamental focus on equity, calibrated growth, and capital efficiency with a founder-first approach. We are excited while we are partnering with world-class founders and enriching the Indian ecosystem by leveraging our investment experience, insights, and deep working relations.”

The investment corpus backed by Entrepreneurship Drive is actively scouting for travel tech companies and is open to collaborations with global entities venturing into the Indian market. Among the shortlisted prospects are an AI-powered advanced booking platform for hotels and a travel tech company from Denmark backed by Alchemist.

Advertisement

Entrepreneurship Drive is a well-established management consultancy and deal advisory that has raised $113.608 million in funds since its inception in 2020.

About Entrepreneurship Drive

Entrepreneurship Drive, an integrated management consultancy and deal advisory, is at the forefront of revolutionizing the entrepreneurial landscape. With offices in Mumbai, Dubai, and Toronto, its unique offering - the Enterprise Business Blueprint - seamlessly merges the dynamic exponential growth model of startups with the robust cash flows of traditional businesses. This innovative approach ensures that clients are equipped with a sustainable and

Advertisement

scalable business model. It specializes in deal closing, M&A, secondary market, and exit strategy for companies. Entrepreneurship Drive is currently managing 80+ ongoing projects.

About Addishree

Addishree is a seasoned investor and entrepreneurial expert with a remarkable track record in sovereign funds, capital markets, private equity, and angel investments. As a Wharton alum, she is a continuous learner, staying ahead with the latest in technology and innovation. Her professional journey includes contributions to public-private partnership companies supported by the Government of India. In recent years, she has devoted herself to Entrepreneurship Drive (ED), providing business and deal advisory services, and continues to invest in numerous companies while managing a family office. She is an investor in the invest-tech platform Assets Positive and a Partner to Agility Venture Partners. She actively participates in the private debt of $100 million companies across geography. Turnarounds and pivots of businesses with quick M&As are her forte.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments