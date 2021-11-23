Unicommerce to invest $5 mn for global expansion

New Delhi-based Unicommerce eSolutions Pvt Ltd, which provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based order management and fulfillment platform to ecommerce and retail businesses, will be investing $5 million for enhancing its international operations and further expanding its presence in Southeast Asia and Middle East, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Unicommerce will be investing the money for product enhancement, to set up local offices, for sales and marketing, the company said. Unicommerce will also plans to hire locally in the Southeast Asian and Middle East countries. The company aims to achieve a 400% growth in its overseas business with this current investment and plans to commence operations in newer markets across Middle East and Southeast Asia.

“We are in a position to accelerate our international business at a lightning-fast speed with strong capital infusion focused on client acquisition, creating brand awareness, and continuous product development,” said Kapil Makhija, chief executive officer, Unicommerce.

The company, founded in 2012, by three classmates from IIT Delhi--Ankit Pruthi, Karun Singla, Vibhu Garg, Unicommerce offers Uniware, a web-based solution that manages the complete order fulfillment lifecycle.

The company was acquired by Snapdeal in 2015. In 2017, the founders quit the firm after being with the entity for a stipulated period as per the terms of acquisition. In 2018, Infibeam Incorporation Ltd acquired the business from Snapdeal.

Unicommerce provides e-commerce supply chain technology cloud solutions to help industry players across the board to manage their businesses. The company claims to have worked with more than 15,000 customers across India, Middle East, Southeast Asia and claims to process over 1 million daily transactions.