Unacademy founder Munjal voices concern over remote work

Credit: Pixabay

With the COVID-19 restrictions over after the pandemic phase, and firms mulling to recall staff back to office, Unacademy Group founder Gaurav Munjal on 17 November suggested that new startups and entrepreneurs should ban remote work in their organization.

Sharing his thoughts on the WFH or remote work, Munjal took to Twitter and wrote, "The first piece of advice I give every early-stage Founder I meet is to ban remote work in their org and call everyone back to office (except for genuine cases)."

Adding more, he said, "In almost every case I get a message a few weeks later saying that this advice was game changing for their org."

Earlier in October, LinkedIn data revealed that the appeal of work-from-home is on the rise even as postings for remote jobs are on the decline.

In February 2022, a record one in five jobs advertised on the site in the US offered remote work. By September, this figure had fallen to just 14%. Meanwhile, the allure of these opportunities has only grown: Remote job listings attract 52% of applications, up from 50% in February.

While on 14 November, new Twitter owner Elon Musk had emailed his workers for the first time to inform them that, except for special circumstances that he himself would approve, Work From Home (WFH) would no longer be permitted and employees would be required to work a minimum of 40 hours per week in the office.

