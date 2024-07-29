UltraTech board approves $472 mn deal to take control of India Cements
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • UltraTech board approves $472 mn deal to take control of India Cements

UltraTech board approves $472 mn deal to take control of India Cements

By Reuters

  • 29 Jul 2024
UltraTech board approves $472 mn deal to take control of India Cements
Credit: Reuters

UltraTech Cement, India's number one cement maker, said its board on Sunday approved a $472 million deal to gain control of India Cements, which will bolster its position in the country's southern states.

The deal comes as the country's top cement makers vie to dominate a market that is expected to roughly double to $49 billion by 2029 from 2022 levels with an expected infrastructure spending boom under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

UltraTech, part of India's Aditya Birla group, will buy a 32.72% stake in India Cements from its promoters and their associates, adding to the 23% stake it bought in June.

Advertisement

After the June stake sale, the promoters of India Cements offered to sell their holding to the Birla group company, UltraTech said in a statement.

UltraTech will pay 39.54 billion rupees ($472.38 million) at 390 rupees per share for the 32.72% stake in India Cements, the statement said.

The acquisition will trigger a so-called open offer requirement that allows UltraTech to buy more shares from public shareholders at the same price, which was a 4.3% premium to India Cement's last close.

Advertisement

Markets had anticipated that UltraTech would take control of India Cements, a move that will help the Birla group meet its production target of 183.5 million metric tons by the fiscal year to March 2027, said Ashutosh Murarka, a research analyst at Mumbai-based Choice Broking.

"We expect the deal momentum in India's south to continue," he said.

Advertisement
UltraTech CementIndia Cements Ltd

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

UltraTech board approves $472 mn deal to take control of India Cements

Manufacturing

UltraTech board approves $472 mn deal to take control of India Cements

Premium
India, SE Asia-focused BPEA Credit extends financing to manufacturing firm

Manufacturing

India, SE Asia-focused BPEA Credit extends financing to manufacturing firm

Premium
Mauritian PE Adenia closes buyout of Air Liquide Africa assets, rebrands business

Manufacturing

Mauritian PE Adenia closes buyout of Air Liquide Africa assets, rebrands business

Premium
How was Unimech Aerospace valued in maiden PE funding round?

Manufacturing

How was Unimech Aerospace valued in maiden PE funding round?

ValueQuest bets $36 mn on solar cell maker Jupiter

Manufacturing

ValueQuest bets $36 mn on solar cell maker Jupiter

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric likely to peg valuation at $4.5 bn in upcoming IPO

Manufacturing

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric likely to peg valuation at $4.5 bn in upcoming IPO

Advertisement