facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News

UK's SRAM & MRAM Group to invest $100 mn in SpiceXpress

By Reuters

  • 15 May 2023
UK's SRAM & MRAM Group to invest $100 mn in SpiceXpress
Credit: Reuters

India's SpiceJet Ltd said on Monday that UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group will invest $100 million in its cargo division SpiceXpress, sending shares of the budget airline up as much as 4.8%.

The investment comes days after SpiceJet brushed off speculation of filing for insolvency in the wake of rival Go First's bankruptcy.

SpiceJet had hived off SpiceXpress into a separate entity effective April 1, paving the way for the company to raise funds independently.

SRAM & MRAM Group signed the investment pact following a restructuring agreement with aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partners, which acquired a stake in SpiceXpress in February.

The SRAM & MRAM conglomerate, headquartered in the United Kingdom, has interests in areas including agricultural and agro‐food products, neural networks, and artificial intelligence.

"This investment should help SpiceXpress to further grow and expand and provide a more streamlined and efficient service to its customers," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet in a statement.

SpiceJet

Share article on

Articles

Premium
Harsha Raghavan's Convergent inks second platform deal after creating regional carrier

Consumer

Harsha Raghavan's Convergent inks second platform deal after creating regional carrier

Premium
How was Monsoon Capital's exit from legacy real estate bet?

Infrastructure

How was Monsoon Capital's exit from legacy real estate bet?

Vedanta hires Holcim exec Sonal Shrivastava as CFO

Manufacturing

Vedanta hires Holcim exec Sonal Shrivastava as CFO

Premium
Welspun One Logistics Parks marks initial close of second fund

Infrastructure

Welspun One Logistics Parks marks initial close of second fund

E-con Systems raises $13 mn in maiden institutional round

TMT

E-con Systems raises $13 mn in maiden institutional round

UK's SRAM & MRAM Group to invest $100 mn in SpiceXpress

Infrastructure

UK's SRAM & MRAM Group to invest $100 mn in SpiceXpress