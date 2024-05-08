UK PE firm Apis Partners marks sixth full exit from debut fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • UK PE firm Apis Partners marks sixth full exit from debut fund

UK PE firm Apis Partners marks sixth full exit from debut fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 08 May 2024
Premium
UK PE firm Apis Partners marks sixth full exit from debut fund
Matteo Stefanel (left) and Udayan Goyal, managing partners, Apis

Apis Partners, a UK-based private equity firm, which backs growth stage financial services and financial infrastructure businesses, has fully exited its investment in a South African payments platform through a strategic sale.    The London-headquartered PE firm, fully monetized its six-year-old investment, which was made from its debut fund, in South Africa’s largest ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Peak XV Partners-backed AI startup Atlan raises $105 mn

TMT

Peak XV Partners-backed AI startup Atlan raises $105 mn

Carlyle-backed Indegene's IPO gets bumper response; Aadhar Housing, TBO Tek make slow start

Finance

Carlyle-backed Indegene's IPO gets bumper response; Aadhar Housing, TBO Tek make slow start

Premium
Warburg, Carlyle, others in fray for stake in healthcare tech solutions provider

Healthcare

Warburg, Carlyle, others in fray for stake in healthcare tech solutions provider

Premium
UK PE firm Apis Partners marks sixth full exit from debut fund

TMT

UK PE firm Apis Partners marks sixth full exit from debut fund

Myelin Foundry, Atomgrid secure early-stage funding

TMT

Myelin Foundry, Atomgrid secure early-stage funding

Valar Ventures-backed Simpl lays off 100 employees, sets timeline to turn profitable

TMT

Valar Ventures-backed Simpl lays off 100 employees, sets timeline to turn profitable

Advertisement