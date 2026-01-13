Uday Kotak’s family office acquires US snacking firm Go Raw
Uday Kotak’s family office acquires US snacking firm Go Raw

By Prithvi Durai

  • 13 Jan 2026
Uday Kotak | Credit: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

USK Capital, the family office of Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak, has acquired a majority stake in Illinois, US-based clean-label snacking firm Go Raw.

The family office acquired the stake in Freeland Foods LLC, the operator of Go Raw, through a secondary transaction. Juggernaut Capital Partners, a Washington DC-based mid-market private equity firm focussed on consumer and healthcare investments, and other early-stage investors exited Go Raw as part of the transaction.

Go Raw offers a range of premium, seed-based products including sprouted seeds, snacking granola, salad toppers and cluster snacks. 

“The desire for healthy eating is a growing global trend, and the US consumer is embracing the same. Go Raw has a successful track record of robust growth and a growing retail footprint in the US,” Venkat Subramanian, Chief Investment Officer at USK Capital, said in a press statement.

Go Raw is USK Capital’s first investment in the consumer segment and the first acquisition overseas, the statement said.

In a separate statement, Juggernaut said that during its ownership, Go Raw more than doubled revenue, broadened distribution across grocery, natural, club and e-commerce channels, and expanded its product portfolio while maintaining its commitment to organic, plant-based ingredients.

USK CapitalUday Kotakfamily office

