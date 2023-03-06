UBS names new co-heads for Asia tech investment banking team

Credit: Reuters

UBS Group AG has appointed two new co-heads for its investment banking business in the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) sector of the Asia-Pacific region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

UBS named Axel Granger and Tim McKessar as co-heads of TMT in Asia Pacific, replacing Patrick Tsang, who the bank said in the memo would focus on driving coverage and strategic initiatives for key clients across global banking in Asia.

A UBS spokesperson confirmed the content of the memo, adding that the co-heads will report to Gaetano Bassolino, who leads the bank's APAC global banking business.

Advertisement

Granger previously led UBS' investment advisory business for merger and acquisition deals in Southeast Asia, according to the memo. He joined UBS from Standard Chartered in 2021.

McKessar, a TMT transaction veteran who has led high-profile deals in the Australia and New Zealand region since joining UBS in 2021, will continue to co-head the bank's TMT operations in Australia and New Zealand, the memo said.

The leadership changes were reported earlier on Monday by Bloomberg News.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments