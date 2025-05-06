UAE’s second search fund Oryx Legacy targets acquisition of mid-sized firm

Premium Adam Giansiracusa, managing partner, Oryx Legacy

Oryx Legacy, the second-ever search fund launched in the UAE, is currently looking for a profitable, mid-sized local business to acquire in the next two years. Led by consultant-turned-investor Adam Giansiracusa, the search vehicle has raised around half-a-million dollars in search capital from 15 investors to identify a business with ......