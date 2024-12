UAE-based Aliph Capital makes second deployment from $250-mn vehicle

Premium Credit: Aliph Capital

Mid-market focussed private equity firm Aliph Capital has made its second deployment from its inaugural $250 million fund, a day after it announced onboarding Riyadh-based Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) as a limited partner for its Aliph Fund I. The firm, backed by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ, has acquired a significant ......