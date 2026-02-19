HUL to invest up to $221 mn on premium segments to beat rising competition
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • HUL to invest up to $221 mn on premium segments to beat rising competition

HUL to invest up to $221 mn on premium segments to beat rising competition

By Reuters

  • 19 Feb 2026
  • Listen to Story
HUL to invest up to $221 mn on premium segments to beat rising competition
Credit: Reuters

Hindustan Unilever will invest up to 20 billion rupees ($220.54 million) over two years to scale up manufacturing in its fast-growing premium categories, the Indian consumer goods major said on Wednesday, as rising competition squeezes margins.

The local unit of UK's Unilever said the investment aligns with its strategy of focusing on "fewer, bigger bets" and strengthening its presence in high-growth demand spaces amid margin pressure across its products.

Earlier this month, the company, home to Dove and Surf Excel brands, reported a 15% decline in quarterly profit, affected by thinner margins after cutting some product prices to counter rising competition.

Advertisement

HUL is feeling the impact of India's shift toward digital channels and direct-to-consumer brands, forcing it to rethink its portfolio and chase higher-margin categories, Akshay D'Souza, an independent consumer goods consultant, said.

"If you look at personal care, for example, you've seen a large flurry of D2C brands."

D'Souza added he expects HUL to continue making acquisitions to meet evolving consumer expectations.

Advertisement

Last year, the firm acquired premium D2C skincare brand Minimalist, and last week said it would buy the remaining 49% stake in plant-based food brand Oziva for 8.24 billion rupees.

Parent company Unilever's CEO Fernando Fernandez last week said the company's growth focus remains on doubling down on segments like beauty and personal care, particularly in key markets such as India and the U.S. The company was also prioritising premium segments and expanding its presence in e‑commerce channels, he said.

Advertisement
UnileverHindustan Unileverpremiumisation

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
How DesignCafe is scaling up after merger with Accel, Peak XV-backed HomeLane

Consumer

How DesignCafe is scaling up after merger with Accel, Peak XV-backed HomeLane

Premium
PE-backed The Sleep Company may see another spike in revenue and a turnaround in FY26

Consumer

PE-backed The Sleep Company may see another spike in revenue and a turnaround in FY26

CraftifAI, Babai Tiffins, Beep, Navikenz, others rake in pre-seed to Series A cheques

Consumer

CraftifAI, Babai Tiffins, Beep, Navikenz, others rake in pre-seed to Series A cheques

Premium
Early-stage VC firm AUM Ventures set to roll out second fund, to take larger bets

Consumer

Early-stage VC firm AUM Ventures set to roll out second fund, to take larger bets

Salon chain Naturals eyeing 2028 IPO if Reliance stake talks fail, says co-founder

Consumer

Salon chain Naturals eyeing 2028 IPO if Reliance stake talks fail, says co-founder

Pro
Is Eight Roads beating the benchmark as it fully exits nutrition brand?

Consumer

Is Eight Roads beating the benchmark as it fully exits nutrition brand?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW