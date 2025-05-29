Two-wheeler maker Ola Electric's quarterly loss widens

Ola Electric's S1 Air e-scooters inside its factory in Tamil Nadu | Credit: Reuters/VarunVyas Hebbalalu

Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric Mobility reported a wider quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by falling sales and steep discounts it offered to beat growing competition.

The firm posted a loss of Rs 8.7 billion ($101.8 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of Rs 4.16 billion a year earlier.

Since going public in August 2024, Ola has struggled with slowing sales, regulatory pressure and competition from established two-wheeler makers.

Advertisement

Ola Electric remains the leading electric two-wheeler brand in India by volume, though its advantage over traditional players like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor has shrunk in recent months, as both have introduced competitively-priced models.

The company has yet to turn a profit.

Its revenue from operations declined 61.8% to Rs 6.11 billion for the March quarter while total expenses fell 31.6% to Rs 13.06 billion.

Advertisement

Analysts said that Ola's average revenue per unit sold declined due to discounts and higher sales of lower-priced vehicles.

Ola's vehicle registrations fell more than 52% year-on-year to 56,760 units in the quarter. Its entry-level models made up 69.3% of volumes, higher than 43.1% a year before.

The company said it is exploring a debt raise of up to Rs 17 billion to refinance existing debt repayment obligations.

Advertisement

Its shares closed up 0.6% ahead of the results.

Smaller rival Ather Energy posted a narrower quarterly loss on strong demand for its family scooter.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments