Two co-founders at venture capital firm 100X.VC step down in as many months

Premium
Early-stage sector-agnostic venture capital investment firm 100X.VC, which is led by angel investor Sanjay Mehta’s family office Mehta Ventures, has witnessed exits of two executives from its top management, in the past few months. 100X.VC, which typically invests in early-stage startups and writes smaller cheques compared to other VC firms, saw ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.