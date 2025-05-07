Two Delhi-based premium hotels seek buyers as top hospitality chain weighs a bid

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Two Delhi-based companies are likely looking to sell one of their premium hotels each in separate developments that may see strategic buyers snap up the assets, two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle. The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said also that one of India’s largest hospitality chains may be evaluating both the assets. The Suryaa, a 245-key luxury hotel located in south Delhi, and the ......