TVS Holdings’ realty arm set to bag foreign investment for housing projects

Premium Sriram Iyer, TVS Emerald

TVS Emerald, the real estate arm of Chennai-based TVS Holdings Ltd, is set to receive funding from a foreign institutional investor for the development of middle-income housing projects in two key South Indian markets, VCCircle has learnt. The residential developer, which operates primarily in Chennai and Bengaluru, is poised to receive ......