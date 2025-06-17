Turkish PE firm Pragma strikes first bet from fourth industrial fund

Premium
Pragma Capital Partners, the private equity arm of Turkish investment banking company Pragma, has struck its first deal from the recently launched industrial-focused fund, acquiring a minority stake in a plastic and metallic medical and mechanical components company. The Istanbul-headquartered PE firm, which manages assets worth over $1 billion and a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.