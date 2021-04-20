TrulyMadly, Malaki, Sirona Hygiene, MyDentalPlan raise funding

Startup incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts has invested in the Rs 16 crore ($2.1 million) pre-Series A round of homegrown dating app TrulyMadly.

The round saw 9Unicorns, the venture fund set up by Venture Catalysts; Jana K Balan; Neil Bahal, founder and CEO of Negen Capital; and angel investor Ruchi Sihare.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma; InMobi co-founders Abhay Singhal and Piyush Shah; Nodwin Gaming founder Akshat Rathee; and Dr. Vaidya’s founder and CEO Arjun Vaidya also joined the round.

Existing investors Inflection Point Ventures, The Chennai Angels and AngelList also participated.

Registered as Crescere Technologies Private Limited in 2018, TrulyMadly is headquartered in New Delhi and is led by co-founder and CEO Snehil Khanor along with co-founder and tech chief Amit Gupta.

Last year, it raised Rs 8.1 crore ($1.1 million) from Inflection Point Ventures, The Chennai Angels, AngelList and others.

Malaki

9Unicorns has also announced an undisclosed amount of seed funding in Malaki, a brand in the beverage space. The round witnessed participation from individual investors Dharmesh Dalal, partner at Inga Ventures; and Rahul Parekh, director of Suraksha Realty.

Malaki was founded by Ashish Bhatia and Mohit Bhatia, both members of a family that has over 60 years of experience in the F&B industry.

Launched in 2018, the brand offers a range of beverages including 24 karat gold water, alkaline drinks, zero-calorie tonics, vitamin beverages and water from the Himalayas.

Sirona Hygiene

Women-focused hygiene product-maker Sirona Hygiene has received $3 million (about Rs 22.5 crore) for its Series A funding from Dubai-based NB Ventures Ltd and Indian Angel Network (IAN).

Sirona, a startup that sells feminine hygiene products such as urination device PeeBuddy, was incorporated in 2015 by Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj. The startup has produced several hygiene products including period pain relief patches, menstrual cups and natural anti-chafing rash cream.

IAN Network had first invested $450,000 in 2017, followed by a small bridge funding of $250,000 in 2019.

The startup broke even in 2019 and has been growing 100% year-on-year for the past three years, a statement said.

MyDentalPlan

Bengaluru-based IT-enabled MyDentalPlan Healthcare Pvt Ltd today announced it has secured seed funding of $700,000 from a new Rajasthan-based investor, Safe Planet Medicare LLP.

The startup is now planning to foray into the retail business.

Founded as a bootstrapped startup in February 2015 by three dentists Dr. Mohender Narula, Dr. AnandKrishna, and Dr. Girish Rao, MyDentalPlan aggregates dental service providers and dentists. It works with companies such as Aditya Birla group, Religare, Cisco, Medi Assist, IBM, Infosys, Sabre Tech and UHC.

It has enrolled more than 3,500 dentists in 1,000 plus audited clinics and is currently present in over 150 cities in India, a statement said.