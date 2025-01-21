True North, GEF Capital plan to monetise stake in hybrid seeds maker via IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • True North, GEF Capital plan to monetise stake in hybrid seeds maker via IPO

True North, GEF Capital plan to monetise stake in hybrid seeds maker via IPO

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 21 Jan 2025
Premium
True North, GEF Capital plan to monetise stake in hybrid seeds maker via IPO
Credit: VCCircle

Homegrown private equity firm True North and GEF Capital Partners, a spin-out of US-based Global Environment Fund, are planning to monetise a part of their stakes in a hybrid seeds manufacturer through an initial public offering (IPO), a person aware of the development told VCCircle.  True North and GEF Capital Partners ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
IMS Learning acquires study-abroad company

Consumer

IMS Learning acquires study-abroad company

Premium
Eight Roads, Neev Fund, Aavishkaar taste a lemon as Milk Mantra gets a buyer

Consumer

Eight Roads, Neev Fund, Aavishkaar taste a lemon as Milk Mantra gets a buyer

Premium
Warburg Pincus-backed boAt revives IPO plan, taps bankers

Consumer

Warburg Pincus-backed boAt revives IPO plan, taps bankers

Fambo, KisaanSay, House of ChikanKari, three others bag fresh funding

TMT

Fambo, KisaanSay, House of ChikanKari, three others bag fresh funding

Getir founder vows to sue over Mubadala's bid for Turkish firm

Consumer

Getir founder vows to sue over Mubadala's bid for Turkish firm

Pro
PE firm drops out of Theobroma race as talks hit a valuation wall

Consumer

PE firm drops out of Theobroma race as talks hit a valuation wall

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW