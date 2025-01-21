True North, GEF Capital plan to monetise stake in hybrid seeds maker via IPO

Premium Credit: VCCircle

Homegrown private equity firm True North and GEF Capital Partners, a spin-out of US-based Global Environment Fund, are planning to monetise a part of their stakes in a hybrid seeds manufacturer through an initial public offering (IPO), a person aware of the development told VCCircle. True North and GEF Capital Partners ......