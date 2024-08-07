True North-backed Integrace set to add new names on cap table

Premium
Mumbai-based pharmaceutical player Integrace Pvt. Ltd, backed by Singapore’s Temasek and homegrown private equity firm True North, is in discussions to bring new investors onto its cap table via a fresh deal, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The principal shareholders of Integrace, which specializes in products for ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.