True North, Accel, nine more PE/VCs get exit window as portfolio firms secure IPO nod

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 08 Apr 2025
Premium

Private equity firm True North, venture capital firm Accel and nine other alternative investment firms will get an opportunity to monetise their bets as three of their portfolio companies have received regulatory approval to float initial public offerings.  The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the IPO proposals of ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.