TREVOC Group, Canonicus Capital create real estate platform for last-mile funding

Real estate developer TREVOC Group and Canonicus Capital have set up a Rs 500 crore ($55 million) platform that will focus on last-mile funding and execution of near-completion projects across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The platform will focus on revival and timely delivery of projects that are constrained by execution bottlenecks and last-mile liquidity gaps, the companies said in a statement. It will back projects that are structurally sound and demand-backed, but delayed due to fragmented execution frameworks, contractor inefficiencies, and constrained working capital, they said.

Under the partnership, TREVOC will assume responsibility for on-ground execution, construction management, governance, and delivery timelines, while Canonicus will provide structured institutional capital support.

“Near-completion projects are not resolved by capital alone. What they require is strong execution systems, governance frameworks, and accountability at every level. This platform has been designed to combine disciplined capital with a structured execution model, enabling faster closures, better stakeholder coordination, and predictable delivery outcomes,” said Gurpal Chawla, founder, TREVOC Group.

Rajan Gupta, executive director at private investment firm Canonicus Capital, said that the partnership with TREVOC allows the firm to deploy capital through a clearly defined operating framework, “ensuring that funds are utilised efficiently while project milestones, governance standards, and buyer interests remain firmly protected”.

Canonicus claims to have evaluated a pipeline of near-completion residential and mixed-use projects with clean titles, strong underlying demand, and high completion readiness. It has committed up to Rs 125 crore for the first phase, with the overall platform expected to scale up to Rs 500 crore across Delhi-NCR over the next few years.

Canonicus specialises in special situations and last-mile real estate financing. It recently closed a Rs 200-crore private equity fund targeting real estate opportunities in the NCR, including last-mile completion financing.

